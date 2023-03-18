GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the opening of the Southwestern Athletic Conference play for the Grambling State baseball team, the Tigers welcome in-state rival the Southern Jaguars.

After the game gets tied up at 7 in the 7th inning, Grambling State defeats Southern 8-7 with Jose Vargas with the walk-off to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Grambling State returns back on the Mound for game two of the weekend series. Saturday, March 18th. The first pitch is at 3 p.m. at R.W.E. Jones Park inside Wilbert Ellis.