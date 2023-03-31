GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University softball team dominated offensively after a sixth-inning RBI double from Ta’Mya Johnson to take the lead by one and defeat Southern for a series-opening 5-4 victory on Friday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.

The win improved Grambling State to 21-12-1 overall, 7-3 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Grambling State continues its series with Southern on Saturday with a doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. at the GSU Softball Complex.