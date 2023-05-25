ATLANTA, Ga. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Baseball team cut a three-run deficit to roll past Jackson State 8 to 7 in the opening round of the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament on Wednesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The G-Men dominated at the plate, tallying 14 hits with two home runs. Tiger Borom and Keylon Mack both hit two-run homers in the victory.

Photo by Curtis Ford (Grambling State Athletics)

According to GSUTigers.com As a collective, Borom and Keylon provided the vastness of the run production at the plate with Borom going 2-for-3 with a home run, and a double with two RBI, while Mack was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.

Up Next

Grambling State faces rival Southern University in the winner’s bracket. The first pitch is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on the SWAC Digital Network.