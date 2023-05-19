Game Recap: Baseball by Grambling State Athletics | Curtis Ford

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | Thursday afternoon was a cause for celebration for the Grambling State University baseball team as the Tigers claimed its first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division title since 2017 with a 6-3 triumph over Prairie View A&M at Tankersly Field.

GSU (26-23 overall, 21-6 SWAC) got a strong outing from starting pitcher Lorenzo Petersen . Petersen worked eight innings and racked up seven strikeouts. He allowed just three runs on eight hits and issued no walks.

The Tigers never trailed in the contest, opening up a 5-0 lead through the first four and a half innings. Tiger Borom began the scoring with an RBI single, scoring Jose Vargas , who reached on a leadoff single, to make it 1-0 in the top of the first.

Trevor Hatton kicked started the GSU half of the third inning with a single. Keylon Mack brought him around to score with an RBI double to right field. Cameron Bufford moved Mack over to third base with a single. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Keanu Jacobs-Guishard plated the third run of the afternoon for the Tigers, extending the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Borom smacked a leadoff double to right field. Two batters later, Hatton smoked a home run over the left field wall, making it 5-0 Tigers.

Prairie View A&M (18-33, 14-13 SWAC) trimmed GSU’s lead down to two runs, 5-3, in the bottom of the sixth.

Grambling State scored its final run of the game in the seventh when Terry Burrell III drew a bases-loaded walk.

Ethan Bates entered the game in the ninth inning and shut the door on the Panthers, getting a quick 1-2-3 inning to notch his fourth save of the year.

Grambling State had five players’ notch multi-hit games. Borom went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Kyle Walker went 3-for-5, Hatton was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a home run, Mack went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Jose Vargas went 2-for-5.

Up Next

Grambling State continues its series at PVAMU on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

