GRAMBLING, LA (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State University catcher John Garcia was selected in the 19th round and 583rd overall by the Houston Astros.

Garcia, a native of the Bronx in New York hit .409 in 53 games with 10 home runs and 67 runs batted in.

He becomes the first Tiger taken in the MLB Draft since Marshawn Taylor was taken in the 28th round back in 2018.