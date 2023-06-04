WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The HBCU All-Star weekend showcase hosted by the Minority baseball prospects is in the books.

Six Grambling State Tigers were among the festivities over the weekend in Lawrenceville, Georgia at Coolray Field.

Keylon Mack, Trevor Hatton, Cameron Bufford, Lorenzo Petersen, Jeremiah

Newman and Phillip Bryant were among the 32 student-athletes from across

26 HBCUs in this year’s showcase.

GSU’s Trevor Hatton brought home the title for the homerun derby event.

According to the organization’s website, “The minority baseball prospects’ mission is to promote the game of baseball worldwide by hosting the highest quality events for minority baseball prospects while providing meaningful opportunities and information to minority players, families, MLB organizations, college coaches, and fans.”

You can learn more about Minority Baseball Prospects and follow their organization on Twitter at MBPTakeover, Instagram at MPBTakeover, or visit the official home of Minority Baseball Prospects at Minoritybaseballprospects.com.