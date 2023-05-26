ATLANTA, Ga. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University baseball team remains the best in the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament with a 7-3 triumph over Southern on Thursday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

It was a special treat for Louisiana baseball fans, a Bayou Classic match-up baseball edition. The Grambling State Tigers and the Southern Jaguars battled on the diamond to advance to the semifinal round.

According to GSUTigers.com Grambling State (29-24) relied on clutch hitting and solid defense to down the Jaguars.

GSU’s Keylon Mack celebrates after hitting a solo home run, his second in the tournament and 15th of the year. Photo by Curtis Ford (Grambling State Athletics)

According to GSUTigers.com Kyle Walker paced the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Terry Burrell II also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

Southern (23-27) got on the board in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Gustavo Nava-Sanchez, making it 5-1 Tigers. A two-run home run by Kyle Radcliffe trimmed GSU’s lead to 5-3 in the sixth.

GSU starting pitcher Connor Rudy (10-4) worked 7.0 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with a strikeout and four walks, before handing things over to his bullpen to close the game out. Javier Martinez and Ethan Bates combined for 2.0 innings, giving up no runs and no hits to preserve the win for the Tigers.

Up Next

Grambling State awaits the winner of Friday afternoon’s elimination game between (E2) Bethune-Cookman and (W3) Southern at 12 p.m. GSU will face the winner at 6 p.m.