WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State Baseball dominated on the diamond and build an 8-4 lead before the rain delay. Once the ballgame resumed as the G-Men scored its 20th win of the season after defeating Arkansas Pine-Bluff 15-11 Saturday afternoon inside Wilbert Ellis Field at Jones Park.

Key Playmakers of the game:

Senior Designated Hitter Keylon Mack score his 11th home run of the year, after hitting a solo shot in the third inning.

Cameron Bufford homered to left center for 3 RBI; teammates Trevor Hatton and Kyle Walker crossed the plate for the score. Bufford adds 4 new RBI to his career record with 57th on the year.

Up next, Grambling State concludes its final homestand of the season versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Sunday finale will honor its seniors before the start of the game for Senior Day. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.