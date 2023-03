WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the opening weekend series of the Southwestern Athletic Conference action of Grambling State and Southern University. Grambling State baseball retires the jerseys of legendary head baseball coaches, Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones, who also served as president of Grambling State University, and Wilbert Ellis.

The iconic #30 and 31 jerseys have officially been retired💯



Wilbert Ellis and Ralph Waldo Emerson “Prez” Jones!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6CWI9KZNNX — Grambling State Baseball (@GramSt_Bsb) March 18, 2023

The presentation of the two Hall of Famer baseball jerseys will hang on the fence at the center field at R.W.E. Jones Park on Wilbert Ellis field.