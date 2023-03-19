GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University baseball team dominated on the mound against Southern on Sunday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park, defeated the Jaguars 16-6 in 7 innings to earn an early season Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series win.

According to GSUTigers.com Cameron Bufford for GSU drove in four runs for GSU (6-13 overall, 2-1 SWAC), going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, and a walk. Keylon Mack added to the Tiger’s drive, going 4-for-5 with four singles and an RBI. As a team, Grambling State totaled 17 hits, while the Tigers’ pitching staff limited Southern (5-13, 1-2) to just six hits.

Next game, Grambling State travels to Lafayette, La. For a midweek contest versus Louisiana on Tuesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.