WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State University baseball team spent Easter Sunday on the mound for its final game of the weekend series with Texas Southern University. The G-men dominated at the plate with nine batters coming out of the dugout and securing a 9-4 victory at Homefield.

The G-men gathered during pitching changes for Texas Southern in Sunday’s contest (Photo by Sports Reporter Dominique Williams)

According to GSUTigers.com Tiger Borom had another strong day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in the leadoff off spot. Trevor Hatton , Keanu Jacobs-Guishard , and Nasir Frederick each registered two hits apiece.

GSU Cameron Bufford looking to steal second base during Sunday’s contest versus Texas Southern (Photo by Sports Reporter Dominique Williams)

As a team, Grambling State (13-18 overall, 9-3 SWAC) outhit Texas Southern, 13-10 with seven extra-base hits.

Better day today for the Tigers! It’s not easy when you’re playing for 1st place every weekend. We’ll be better from this series. Love the attitude & fight today going to take that and more this week. It’s not about the G on your Hat or Chest but it’s about the G in your Heart. https://t.co/goXEiUyHTo — CoachPierre37 (@Davin_Pierre) April 10, 2023

Up next on the Mound :

Grambling State welcomes Mississippi Valley State to town on Tuesday for a single midweek game. Although MVSU is a member of the SWAC, Tuesday’s contest is a non-conference game due to the Delta Devils being members of the SWAC Eastern Division.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.