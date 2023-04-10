WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State University baseball team spent Easter Sunday on the mound for its final game of the weekend series with Texas Southern University. The G-men dominated at the plate with nine batters coming out of the dugout and securing a 9-4 victory at Homefield.
According to GSUTigers.com Tiger Borom had another strong day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in the leadoff off spot. Trevor Hatton, Keanu Jacobs-Guishard, and Nasir Frederick each registered two hits apiece.
As a team, Grambling State (13-18 overall, 9-3 SWAC) outhit Texas Southern, 13-10 with seven extra-base hits.
Up next on the Mound :
Grambling State welcomes Mississippi Valley State to town on Tuesday for a single midweek game. Although MVSU is a member of the SWAC, Tuesday’s contest is a non-conference game due to the Delta Devils being members of the SWAC Eastern Division.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m.