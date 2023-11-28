GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Grambling State University Department of Athletics and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott will host a press conference to address the state of the GSU football program.
What: Grambling State University Athletics – State of GSU Football Press Conference
When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Football Stadium Support Facility at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
Media Contact – Curtis Ford
(850) 766-5031