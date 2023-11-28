GRAMBLING, La | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and Dr. Trayvean Scott have announced a change in leadership of the GSU football program. It was officially announced Head coach Hue Jackson has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

Athletics Director Dr. Trayvean Scott met with media members as well as a live stream via HBCU Plus. He named the rest of the coaching staff who were relieved of its duties. You can find the names and position below.

Defensive Coordinator – Cedric Thornton

Special Team Analyst – Jamar Harp

Safeties Coach – Dedrick Dodge

Special Teams Coach – Jamar Harp

Defensive Line Coach – Ken Delgado

The press conference took placed Tuesday afternoon at the Football Stadium Support Facility at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. You can watch the video above of the full press conference.

Dr. Scott discusses the national search for the football programs new head coach, and it’s expected to make the new decision in the next 7-10 days. While in the meantime Co-Offensive Coordinator John Simon has been placed in the interim head coach position and will continue day-to-day operations of the football program.



