By: The Grambling State Athletics Department of Communications.

GRAMBLING, La | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and Dr. Trayvean Scott have announced a change in leadership of the GSU football program.

Head coach Hue Jackson has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“We want to thank Coach Jackson on his contributions to the GSU football program. We wish him well in all his future endeavors,” said Dr. Scott. “This was not an easy decision to make but one that we felt was necessary to move our program forward. The goal at GSU is to compete for championships every year. As we move forward, we will be intentional in finding the right person to lead this program back to its rightful place as one of the top programs in the country.”

Co-Offensive Coordinator John Simon has been elevated to interim head coach and will assume day-to-day operations of the football program.

A national search for a new head coach will commence immediately.

