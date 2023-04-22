GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Grambling State University Football team wrapped up its 2023 Spring practice with their annual Spring Black and Gold Football Game Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

Grambling State’s Annual Spring Game (Photo credit: Dominique Williams)

The Gold team was victorious in Saturday’s showcase as the game came down to a two-point conversion and on that final play took a 28-27 win. The contest was a better turnout offensively compared to last year’s showcase where the Tigers were scoreless in first-year head coach Hue Jackson’s first spring game.

The Gold Team of Grambling State’s Annual Spring Game (Photo credit: Dominique Williams)

This year’s Spring Game was led by two former NFL head coaches Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-21, who took the lead role of the Gold team. Marvin Lewis the former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-18, oversaw the Black team.

The Black Team of Grambling State’s Annual Spring Game (Photo credit: Dominique Williams)

Grambling State is set to open its 2023 campaign with a trip to Harrison, N.J., to take on Hampton University at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 2.

The 2023 slate features four home games, three road games, and four neutral site classics.