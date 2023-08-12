WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The spirit of college sports is officially back in northeast Louisiana. Click on the video provided for the full story.

Grambling State held their annual fan day inside the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center Saturday afternoon.

Fans in attendance got to see the tigers in action from soccer, volleyball and football.

They were able to get a preview of what to look forward this upcoming fall season.

Fans also got to meet and greet the athletes at the poster signing while a getting a preview of GSU’s “World Famed” Marching Band.

Grambling State’s Athletic Director Dr. Trayvon Scott tells KTVE Sports, he’s looking to the growth the athletic department has grown each year under his leadership. Dr. Scott says “In year 2 to 3 this is the year we start to establish ourselves as a dominant force in the league and that’s across all sports. He Continues saying “We’re excited about that we’re excited of the plan, and the framework we made in our department were even more excited. Now that it started to really take shape of its implementation in a position really to do some really good things for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Scott.

Just up the block off exit 84 Louisiana Tech Athletics held their 2023 Fan Day for their fall sports teams.

2023 Fall Fan Fest 🐶🏈⚽️🏐 pic.twitter.com/zMIvXweszf — LA Tech Sports (@LATechSports) August 12, 2023

Students and fans got to meet and greet the players from volleyball, soccer and football inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Union Parish Farmer alum Cam Hill was in attendance for his first Fan Day as a Bulldog. Hill will be making his college debut this upcoming season with La Tech Football. I asked Cam how it feels to represent Union while getting to wear a Bulldog uniform this season.

“I mean this feels good coming from a small town, many people don’t get the chance to play for a division one program to represent my school my family and everybody, so it feels good represent Louisiana tech as well,” said Hill.