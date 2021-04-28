Grambling shutout in loss to LSU

By: Evan Murry – Asisstant Sports Information Director
Baton Rouge, La | The Grambling State baseball team (14-19, 11-4 SWAC) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 7-0 defeat at LSU (25-15, 6-12 SEC) Tuesday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
Getting on the scoreboard first was LSU on a homerun to left field by Jordan Thompson followed by an RBI double by Cade Beleso. LSU tacked on to their lead with four more runs in the third and two runs in the seventh to secure the win.
In both the sixth and eighth innings, Grambling was able to get two runners on but were unable to bring anybody home.
“It was a tough loss today,” Grambling State head coach James Cooper said. “We didn’t get a deep start from our starting pitcher but it was refreshing to see the bullpen guys get some work and put up some zeros. We also didn’t get the timely hitting at the plate that we needed, but we’re looking forward to cleaning up those two phases against Prairie View this weekend.”
Inside The Numbers
- Grambling State finished with no runs, five hits, committed two errors, and left six on base.
- Cameron Bufford, Jahmoi Percival, Jordyn Smith, Jeremy Almaguer, and Joseph Gunn each had one hit.
- Antoine Valerio (3-2) started on the mound for Grambling and lasted 2.2 innings. He gave up six runs on nine hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.
- LJ Diaz, Kimani Bailey, Emir Garrett, Brandon Tyler, and Michael Mims pitched in relief.
- LSU finished with seven runs on twelve hits and stranded nine on base.
- Brody Drost led LSU at the plate by going 2-3.
- Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0) started for LSU and went 3.0 innings. He gave up no runs, one hit, no walks, and struck out five.
- Ty Floyd, Michael Fowler, Theo Millas, Jacob Hasty, Trent Vietmeier, Aaron George, and Garrett Edwards pitched in relief.
Up Next
Grambling State will return home to take on Prairie View A&M University in SWAC conference play this weekend. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.
