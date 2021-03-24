Grambling quarterback Geremy Hickbottom enters transfer portal

Current Grambling quarterback, Geremy Hickbotttom has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Hickbottom tweeted his intent late Wednesday night:
The Mobile, Alabama native was in his third season suiting up for the G-Men. So far, during the Spring 2021 campaign, he’s thrown for 380 yards, with one touchdown, and two interceptions.
In part, Hickbottom says, ” … I’ll be entering the portal as a grad student. And, taking my talents to another institution … “
Entering April’s Bayou Classic, Grambling is down to four quarterbacks on their current roster: Redshirt junior Aldon Clark, junior Elijah Walker, redshirt sophomore John Paul-Pierce and freshman Taylun Druilhet.