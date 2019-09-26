Grambling-Prairie View “State Fair Classic” game serves as annual reunion

Plenty of buzz heading into the 96th annual “State Fair Classic” game this Saturday in Dallas.

When Grambling and Prairie View meet at Cotton Bowl Stadium, it’ll be a reunion for a pair of former GSU coaches.

Former Tigers offensive coordinator Eric Dooley is in his second year as head coach of the Panthers. Former Grambling assistant, Ryan Burton, is in the same role at PVAMU.

Coach Dooley’s team enters this weekend, after dropping their last two games, including a loss to rival Alcorn.

His team is also averaging 476 yards per week, thus far in 2019.