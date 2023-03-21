The sports world mourns the loss of NBA and Grambling legend, Willis Reed. The two-time world champion passed away at the age of 80, due to congestive heart failure.

The news was first reported by veteran sports journalist, Peter Vescey.

Just received word that Willis Reed, 80, passed this morning. He has suffered from congestive heart problems over the past year or so, and was going through rehab to walk. Loved everything about Willis! A man’s man!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) March 21, 2023

Reed starred for Grambling from 1960-64, helping the program capture the NAIA National Championship in 1961. To date, GSU’s title is the lone basketball title for any men’s collegiate program in the State of Louisiana.

After his time with the Tigers, the Lillie native was selected by the Knicks in the second round of the 1964 NBA Draft.

It was an absolute honor to know Willis Reed. I never forget the friendship we had over the years. R.I.P. to an NBA, Grambling and Northeast Louisiana legend pic.twitter.com/xF6ehrSmX6 — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) March 21, 2023

From 1964-74, he won two championships, along with being the two-time finals’ Most Valuable Player. Reed was named to the association’s all-star game seven times.

The well-decorated basketball player had his No. 19 jersey retired by the Knicks in 1976.

After his playing career, he remained a fixture in the Northeast Louisiana community, and at Grambling State.