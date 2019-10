This weekend, Grambling travels to face rival Jackson State.

The Tigers hope to avoid going 0-5, for the first time since 2013.

Unfortunately, for the G-Men their defense has surrendered an average of 449 yards per week. That stat pins them at ninth out of 10 teams in the SWAC.

Head coach Broderick Fobbs spoke to media this week, about reviewing little details, before they meet in Jackson on Saturday.