GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics presented a naming ceremony on the football field for Grambling and Pro Football Legends James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams. The newly named field resides between the 20 and 30-yard line on the east and west ends inside the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Harris was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969 and also played for the Rams and Chargers before enjoying success in the front office with the Baltimore Ravens

who captured that Super Bowl 35.

Williams was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 1978 NFL draft. He later became the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl title with the Washington Redskins and was named the game’s MVP in Super Bowl 22.

Both players are in the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame.