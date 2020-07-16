Grambling legend, Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, Doug Williams, on team’s name change, ‘ … Good for the team to be able to remove that logo … ‘

A lot of news has surrounded Washington’s NFL team in recent weeks. That includes a bombshell report, expected to be released on Thursday.

The Washington Post is preparing a story about its NFL team that is expected to highlight the culture that is existed. Within the past week, front office members Richard Mann III and Alex Santos, as well as radio play-by-play voice Larry Michael, all left the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Another topic, is the organizations impending name change.

The franchise formally announced on Twitter that they will officially retire the Redskins moniker, a name that has been in place since their inception in 1932.

Legendary Grambling quarterback, and current Senior Vice President of Player Development, Doug Williams, spoke to NBC 10 Sports on Thursday afternoon.

” … The owner is going to make that decision, ” says Williams. “I think as a player, as an employee your job is to go to work. Most of the players that’s on that football team did not wake up and say, ‘I’m going to Washington.’ Washington chose those guys. Good for the players. Good for the team to be able to remove that logo and put another logo up there. The most important thing is the players on the field.”