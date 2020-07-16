Grambling legend, Washington Senior Vice President of Player Development, Doug Williams, on team’s history with Redskins name, ‘ … We won three Super Bowls … It wasn’t the Redskins that were doing it, it was the players in the uniform … ‘

Last week, Washington’s NFL franchise announced they will abandon the long time “Redskins” name, that has been in place for nearly 90 years.

The organization is conducting a through search to find a replacement for the nickname. There has been no official word on when a name change will take place, or what they team will be known as.

Grambling legendary quarterback and Washington’s Senior Vice President of Player Development, Doug Williams spoke to NBC 10 Sports on Thursday.

“I’ve talked to a lot of my ex-teammates, ” says Williams. “And one thing we talked about, we understood the fact we won three Super Bowls with the idea we were the Washington Redskins. At the end of the day, it wasn’t the Redskins that were doing it. It was the players that were in the uniform that was representing the logo. So, you can’t take the history of what has transpired away. The logo might be gone. But, the history will never leave.”