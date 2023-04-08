GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling State University baseball team was outperformed at the plate against Texas Southern, dropping both games on Saturday’s doubleheader at Wilbert Ellis Field. The G-men fell 14-6 in the first contest and lost 11-7 in the second game.

Photo by Sports Reporter Dominique Williams

According to GSUTigers.com Grambling State dropped to 12-18 overall, 8-3 in the SWAC, while TSU improved to 21-11 and 7-4 in conference play.

Photo by Sports Reporter Dominique Williams

Next up, Grambling State will wrap up its series with Texas Southern on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.