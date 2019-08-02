Grambling holds first practice of the season under the lights on Thursday

Grambling football holds their first practice of the season, on Thursday night.

The team has some new faces, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Only a pair of receivers, who saw significant playing time, return in 2019. That includes Neville alum Quintin Guice.

We told you at SWAC Media Day, the decision on who to start at quarterback won’t be as easy. It’s between the incumbent starter from last season, Geremy Hickbottom, and Ouachita standout Charles Wright.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian asked Broderick Fobbs what he’d like to see during the first week of camp.