Grambling holds Alabama A&M to season low in points, in 23-10 victory

GRAMBLING,La Head coach Broderick Fobbs and the Grambling State University football team extended their home winning streak to fourteen games as the G-Men defeated Alabama A&M, 23-10, on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

“I commend us for continuing to fight… Our defense carried us, and we’re fortunate enough to come away with this victory,” said head coach Broderick Fobbs.

It was a slow start for both Grambling State (2-4 overall, 0-2) and Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-1), and while the Tigers were able to get as close as the AAMU12 line, the direction of the game slightly shifted as Geremy Hickbottom’s crossing pass was intercepted by Quantravis Kelly. The Bulldogs, with the possession of the ball, were unable to score and returned the ball back to Grambling State.

Penalties and incomplete passes were key factors that presented the two teams from being able to score, and the score board was a reflection of it. At the end of the first quarter, the score was deadlocked at 0 for both teams.

It would be Grambling State who entered the scoring column first, with two minutes remaining in the second quarter. In a seven play, 55-yards, 2:29 possession, Keilon Elder rushed for one yard into the end zone. Following Miguel Mendez’s PAT, Grambling State took the 7-0 lead over into halftime.

Elder led Grambling State in rushing with 54 yards; while Jordan Bentley paced Alabama A&M with 23. Kevin Dominique registered 14 receiving yards. Charles Wright of Grambling State was 6-of-9 in passing with 53 yards.

In the third quarter, Grambling State stretched their lead over Alabama A&M to 10 with a 40-yard field goal by Mendez.

The momentum of the Bulldogs changed in the next drive for the Bulldogs; a 69-yard pass from Aqeel Glass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim was complete, giving Alabama A&M their first touchdown. Following the PAT by Corey Spencer, the Bulldogs were only down by 3; 10-7, in the third quarter.

Alabama A&M seized the opportunity to take the lead of the game when Adrian Potluck forced a fumble on Wright. With possession of the ball, the Bulldogs tied the game at 10 with a 37-yard FG by Spencer.

Turning Point

While on the field, Elder was at the right place at the right time, intercepting Glass’s pass and returning the ball for 17 yards.

The final three minutes of the game belonged to Grambling State as two back-to-back plays with Jakarie Nichols rushing for a total 18 yards scored a touchdown. At the PAT, Grambling State snapped the tie and led the game again; 17-10.

Not willing to leave any room for their opponent to score again, Grambling State notched another touchdown after Koby Foster recovered Glass’s fumble and returned the ball 46 yards for a touchdown. Although Mendez’s PAT was no good, the Tigers secured the 13-point lead over the Bulldogs to win the game.

Inside the Numbers

> Grambling State registered 20 first downs

> The Tigers’ rushing plays to yards ratio was 52:230

> Grambling State tallied 128 passing yards

> GSU’s total offense was 358 yards off 81 plays

> Keilon Elder led Grambling State in rushing with 74 yards

> DeAndre McCarthy recorded 14 tackles

> Alabama A&M tallie 103 first downs

> AAMU’s rushing plays to yards ratio was 31:48

> The Bulldogs recorded 225 passing yards

> AAMU’s total offense was 273 yards off 72 plays

> Aqeel Glass led Alabama A&M in passing with 225 yards

> Jordan Bentley paced AAMU in rushing with 76 yards

News and Notes

> Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium’s attendance was 9,072

> Grambling State has not lost a game in Robinson Stadium since the 2015 seasn (versus Bethune Cookman- 56-53 on Sept. 12)

> The G-Men paid homage to the 1985 Grambling State University football team, wearing uniforms with a four-color blend of black, gold, red and white

Up Next

Grambling State will have an open week and return to conference action on the road on Saturday, Oct. 26 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Kickoff at Simmons Bank Field is set for 1 p.m.

Follow Grambling State Athletics

For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /gramblingstateathletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.