Grambling survives the first day of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament. The Tigers defeat Bethune-Cookman, 87-72.

GSU led the contest for 37:33 of the contest, compared to only :31 for the Wildcats.

Four different G-Men reached double figures. The team was led by Jourdan Smith, who scored 23 points.

Grambling awaits to see who they will face next, and when. We will provide updates on NBC 10 Sports on Wednesday.