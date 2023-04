Grambling’s cheerleading team has won big in Orlando, Florida.

The team claimed the 2023 Co-Ed Cheer National Championship. They went up against five other programs in the state to get the top prize.

A special congrats to the GSU Cheerleaders on becoming the first HBCU to win the Coed Cheer National Championship in Orlando, FL.👏 The team went against five other coed teams in a two-day competition. GSU Cheer will host workshops & auditions on April 11-15 in the Men's Gym. pic.twitter.com/CDLUqDPMQR — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) April 11, 2023

According to a Tweet posted on the university’s account the team will host tryout for next year’s squad, April 11-15 inside the Hobdy Assembly Center.