Grambling basketball in the middle of month-long road trip, falls to UAB, 79-61

By: Taylor Jeanlewis/Grambling Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Grambling State University men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a sluggish first half, losing a tough road bout to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 79-61, at Bartow Arena on Tuesday evening.
Shawndarius Cowert led the Tigers’ offensive charge, scoring a team-high 17 points while snagging a game-high seven rebounds to go along with one rebound and one steal.
Two other Tigers, Prince Moss and Terreon Randolph, scored in double-figures. Moss contributed 13 points with with four rebounds, two assists and one block and one steal. Randolph tossed in 11 points accompanied by four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
HOW IT HAPPENED
– UAB (9-2) got off to quick start fueled by hot shooting and stifling defense, building a 20-point advantage, 31-11, with 7:30 to go in the first half.
– Tra’Michael Moton nailed a three-pointer wat 6:40 mark to cut the Blazers’ lead to under 20, 31-14.
– UAB kept their foot on the gas for the remainder of the half, carrying a 49-25 led into the half.
– Grambling State (3-8) had a more efficient second half on both end of the court, outscoring UAB 36-30. In the second frame, the Tigers shot 38.9 percent from the field, an improvement from the 25 percent GSU fired in the opening half.
– The Blazers, who shot a blistering 52.6 percent from the field in the first half, cooled off in the second half. UAB was limited to 33.3 percent in the closing period.
-The Tigers chipped away at the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap as the Blazers snagged the 79-61 victory
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
– Grambling State shot 32.8 percent (21-for-64) from the floor and 75 percent (15-for-20) from the free-throw line
-The Tigers recorded 34 points in the paint, 12 second-chance points, 14 points off 10 UAB turnovers, 12 fast-break points and 17 bench points
– Grambling State outrebounded UAB 45-41
– UAB shot 44.1 percent (30-of-68) from the field and 57.1 percent (12-of-21) from the charity stripe
– Jordan Walker paced the Blazers with 22 points, on 8-of-17 shooting, with three rebounds and two assists
– The Blazers finished with 18 fast-break points, 34 points in the paint, 29 bench points, 29 points off 20 Grambling State turnovers and 15 second-chance points
UP NEXT
Grambling State travels to the Lone Star State for a showdown with Texas Christian on Dec. 21. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on ESPN+.
