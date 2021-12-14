Grambling basketball in the middle of month-long road trip, falls to UAB, 79-61

By: Taylor Jeanlewis/Grambling Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Grambling State University men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a sluggish first half, losing a tough road bout to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 79-61, at Bartow Arena on Tuesday evening.



Shawndarius Cowert led the Tigers’ offensive charge, scoring a team-high 17 points while snagging a game-high seven rebounds to go along with one rebound and one steal.



Two other Tigers, Prince Moss and Terreon Randolph , scored in double-figures. Moss contributed 13 points with with four rebounds, two assists and one block and one steal. Randolph tossed in 11 points accompanied by four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.