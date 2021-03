Grambling’s home contest with ULM is now set for Tuesday at noon at R.W.E Jones Park/Wilbert Ellis Field in Grambling. Originally, the game was scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00.

According to ULM baseball’s twitter account, the change is due to “potential weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.”

Due to potential weather Tuesday afternoon and evening, Tuesday's game at Grambling State has been moved to a noon first pitch!#TheBestIsOnTheBayou #ULMvsGRAM pic.twitter.com/029hoApOUQ — ULM Baseball (@ULM_BSB) March 29, 2021

Gameday tomorrow vs @ULM_BSB @GSU_TIGERS 12:00 p.m. Stundents come on out and support the Tigers pic.twitter.com/454qu0KAa9 — Grambling State Baseball (@GramSt_Bsb) March 30, 2021

NBC 10 Sports will have a complete recap of this game Tuesday at 6:00 and 10:00