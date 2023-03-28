Grambling (9-15), falls to No. 1 LSU (21-3), 17-5 in eight innings, when the 10-run rule went into effect.

The ‘road’ Tigers, led by Davin Pierre, briefly held onto a 3-2 lead, following Cameron Bufford’s three-run home run in the top of the third inning.

But, then the floodgates opened. The ‘home’ Tigers plated five runs in the bottom of the third, an additional eight in the fourth, and two more in the sixth to clinch the win.

Coach Pierre’s crew continued to fight. GSU infielder, Keanu Jacobs-Guishard singled to score a run in top of the sixth. Trevor Hatton homered in the top of the seventh inning.

Grambling remains on the road, this weekend, when visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff, beginning Friday at 3:30.