In a game moved up, to avoid any potential wet weather, Grambling defeats ULM, 15-3 at R.W.E Jones Park/Wilbert Ellis Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers scored a run in the first, and plated runs in each inning except the fifth and the eighth.

Tuesday marks the first time Grambling secured a victory over ULM since April 17, 2018. Throughout history, the Warhawks are now 20-4 all-time versus the Tigers.

Tune into NBC 10 sports at 6:00 for complete coverage of this game.