Grambling and Southern collide – in the Bayou Classic press conference, before Saturday’s big game at Superdome

It’s the annual spectacle that draws the world to a pair of storied football programs, located in Louisiana.

The 48th edition of the Bayou Classic is this weekend. After two years way, the event returns to the Casear’s Superdome. Southern leads the overall series, 37-33. In April, the Jaguars defeated the Tigers, 49-7, extending their winning streak to three over GSU.

Current linebackers and special teams’ coach, Terrence Graves, will serve as the interim head coach, following Broderick Fobbs’ dismissal last week.