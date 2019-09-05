Grambling and Louisiana Tech coaches and players speak on each other’s strengths heading into Saturday

Saturday will mark the inaugural “Buddy Bowl” named after the late Ruston Daily Leader sports writer, Buddy Davis.

On one side, GSU Defensive Coordinator await Bulldogs quarterback J’Mar Smith.

Despite the tough loss to Texas, Smith was able to complete 34 of his 51 pass attempts, and throw for 331 yards to 10 different targets.

Louisiana Tech awaits the Tigers’ offense.

Don’t let the nine points scored in the loss to ULM fool you.

GSU finished with 401 yards of total offense. New Offensive Coordinator Mark Orlando saw his unit run more first down plays than the Warhawks.

G-Men wide outs averaged 8.6 yards per reception. It all starts with stopping quarterback Geremy Hickbottom.