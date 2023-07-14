WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 seniors, coaches and contributors that moved one step closer to election as members of the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Among those to become semifinalists is grambling football dallas cowboys legendary cornerback everson walls.

During his years on Grambling state gridiron, he played under head coach Eddie G. Robinson

Walls, earned Division I-AA All-American honors while leading the nation with 11 interceptions his senior year.

Walls signed with the cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1981.

Playing most of his career with the Cowboys, walls made three first-team all-pro teams, four pro bowls and led the NFL in interceptions three times while in Dallas.

He finished his career with the New York giants and Cleveland Browns and helped New York to victory in super bowl XXV.

Walls and ed reed are the only two players in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions in three separate seasons.