It was a day some won’t forget. Grambling alum, and Tigers former head baseball coach James Cooper had a batting practice session with two of football biggest stars.

Cooper worked out with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady and current free agent tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Photos and videos of the special moments have made their rounds on social media.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022