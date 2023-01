It seemed as if Carte’are Gordon, Shawndarius Cowart and Cameron Christon were a three-headed monster for Grambling. The trio gave Florida A&M all they could handle in the 62-57 victory on Monday night.

Gordon registered a double-double, with his 12 point, 12 rebound performance. Cowart scored a team-high 18 points. And Christon also reached double-digits, scoring 14 points.

The G-Men visit Southern on Saturday, with tip-off at 3:00.