Golfer, 81, makes two aces in same round on Arkansas course

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. (KARK) – (6/25/19) An octogenarian golfer has proven he’s still got it with an amazing feat on an Arkansas course.

Golfer and author Chuck Miller, 81, made two holes-in-one during his recent round at Hot Springs Village’s Cortez Course. On Tuesday, June 18, Miller made his first ace on the 135-yard, par-3 12th hole hitting a 6-iron. Five holes later, Miller made his second ace on the 138-yard, par-3 17th hole, again with a 6-iron.

“When the first one went in on the 12th hole, I was really excited,” said Miller. “It was a great shot over the front bunker onto the green; it bounced once or twice and went into the cup. We all jumped and shouted. The second hole-in-one was a complete fluke. I sculled my tee shot on 17. It never got much off the ground and hit the ground only about 70 or 80 yards from the tee. Since the ground was dry and the hill sloped downwards, the ball continued to roll. It rolled past the front left bunker guarding the green and rolled onto the green. Once the ball got onto the green, one of my playing partners yelled it’s going to go into the hole – and damned if it didn’t. I was thrilled but couldn’t believe such a lousy shot ended up in the hole. I guess it proved what my dad said to me when I first began playing, ‘it’s not how but how many.'”

Miller is known as the “Traveling Guy” around the club because he has played golf in all 50 states. Miller authored a book about his golf adventures, titled “Golfing the U.S.: Reflections on a 50-Week, 50-State Golf Odyssey. During his 50-week, 50-state golf tour in 2012, he played 141 different courses. Following his 50-state golf tour, Miller chose to live in Hot Springs Village, a place he loves to call home. The avid golfer shot his age on June 16 while playing at Hot Springs Village.

Miller now has three aces in his life as his first hole-in-one came on April 20, 1974 at Boulder Creek Golf & Country Club in California. His aces came 45 years, 1 month and 29 days apart.

