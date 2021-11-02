Going out with a bang: Mangham-OCS Week 10 matchup is definitely something to look forward to

The scheduling-making gods were kind to area high school football fans. No doubt, many will have their eyes on West Monroe vs. Ruston at Hoss Garrett Stadium, Friday night at 7:00.

But, what about the contest taking place at Steven Fitzhugh Field. The venue, named in honor of the Eagles’ longtime coach, will host 2A power, Mangham.

The Dragons have won six of their last seven, while the Eagles have soared to a 9-0 record, 8-0 in District 2-1A play. Both teams have shut out three opponents on their schedules. As a team, OCS is averaging 44 points per week, while Mangham sits at 36.