Going in-depth into Grambling’s ground and pound night, in win over Jackson State

Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida is sold out, LSU officials announced Monday.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor will be on the call.

Fans should beware of counterfeit tickets which are common for major sporting events such as Saturday's game between the Tigers and Gators. Fans should only purchase tickets from family or close personal friends or through StubHub, which is the official marketplace of LSU Athletics. Tickets can also be authenticated by taking them to the LSU Ticket Office.

LSU is advising fans to arrive early for the Tigers' matchup against the Gators as officials are expecting one of the largest game day crowds on campus.

Parking lots open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Day of game parking for purchase is available on a first-come, first-serve basis on the east side of campus. There are many free lots available on the south side of campus – Old Front Nine, Lot 413, Hayfield Lot, Golf Course, Gourrier South and Levee South. A limited amount of parking passes are also available to purchase here.