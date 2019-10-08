Going in-depth into Grambling’s ground and pound night, in win over Jackson State

Grambling used the running game, to defeat Jackson State, this past weekend.
That was thanks in part to JSU eliminating many opportunities for the “road” Tigers to pass the football, most of the night.
The G-Men totaled 325 yards rushing, on 44 attempts.
Most of their offensive production came in the second half. The spark was provided from running back Kevin Dominique. The Plaquemine native rushed for a pair of scores.
Following Dominique’s outburst, Grambling scored on three of their next four possessions.