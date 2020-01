BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman all-around gymnast Kiya Johnson, is making a name for herself in the red stick.

Against Florida, she scored a perfect 10 on beam and scored a 39.725 in the all-around for her best performance of the season.

Following the meet, she was awarded SEC freshman of the week.

She is the only freshman in the SEC that has scored a 10 so far this year.

