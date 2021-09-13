General Trass football is good – and they’re not going away

Could we have a new area high school football super power?

General Trass moves to 2-0, after posting wins against teams in higher classes.

The Panthers defeated a pair of 3-A schools in back-to-back weeks. In week one, the Toriano Wells-led group rolled past Richwood, 54-20. And, last Friday, were 56-22 winners over Wossman.

The high point totals date back to the 2020 campaign. On nine different occasions, General Trass scored over 30 points.

“…We return senior leadership in all of our skill players, ” says General Trass Offensive Coordinator, Max Pennington. “Got a quarterback that was in our system last year, that understands all of the checks.”

“We develop the plays, we know a lot more than we knew last year, ” says Panthers quarterback, Wydett Williams. “We have the guys to fill in and make plays.”



