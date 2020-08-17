GEAUX TIGERS: SEC announces LSU’s first prey

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers leads his team onto the field before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Southeastern Conference has released the Tigers first opponent for the 2020 football season.

The LSU Tigers will play Mississippi State in Baton Rouge on September 26.

The full LSU schedule is to be released at 6.pm.

More details will be available later.

