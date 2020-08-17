GEAUX TIGERS: SEC announces LSU’s first prey

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Southeastern Conference has released the Tigers first opponent for the 2020 football season.
The LSU Tigers will play Mississippi State in Baton Rouge on September 26.
The full LSU schedule is to be released at 6.pm.
More details will be available later.
