On Monday, January 13, LSU will face Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

One player looking forward to the match up is Wossman alum, and current LSU safety, Cam Lewis.

Lewis registered three total tackles, two solo one assisted, in the semifinal victory over Oklahoma.

“[We’re] just practicing hard … different schemes, and we’ve got a great Defensive Coordinator, ” says Lewis. “It’s like a home game. Great opportunity for the state to come support us and get this win.”