Women’s Basketball Travels To No. 22 Georgia For Thursday Tip

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team will face six top 25 teams in its next eight games, with a trip to Athens, Georgia up next. The Tigers will play No. 22 Georgia on Thursday, January 28 at 6 p.m. CT in Stegeman Coliseum.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus with Matt Stewart and Mark Slonaker calling the game. Fans can watch SECN+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM. Voice of the Lady Tigers Patrick Wright, in his 31st season, will be on the call from the LSU Radio Studio. A links to live stats is available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Preview

LSU is 6-7 on the season and is 4-3 following Sunday’s loss to No. 4 South Carolina, 69-65. Senior Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 18 points, while sophomore Tiara Young came off the bench for 16 points. Six players grabbed at least four rebounds in the game as Young had the most with six.

Pointer leads LSU with 16.2 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, while her points average jumps to 19.9 in SEC action. Aifuwa leads the squad with 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game. She is also the second leading scorer on the team with 11.2 points per game and 11.9 in SEC play. In conference play Young is averaging 14.1 points per game and shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

Aifuwa is next up on the 1,000 career points watch list with 896 points, while Pointer climbs the 1,000 point career list to No. 27 with 1,145 points. Aifuwa needs eight blocks to join Julie Gross (178; 1978-80) for second place on the LSU career blocks list and currently sits 16th on the career rebounds list (674), needing 53 boards to take over Raigyne Louis’ spot at No. 15. Pointer moved into the Top 10 on the LSU career assists list recently, sitting in eighth place with 399. With one more assist she will become the eighth LSU player to dish out 400 career assists.

The Opponent – Georgia

Georgia is ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and No. 21 in the Coaches poll with an overall record of 13-2. The Bulldogs are 5-2 in SEC play. Two starters are averaging double figure scoring – Jenna Staiti (14.7 ppg) and Gabby Connally (11.1 ppg). Staiti is also the team’s leading rebounder with 7.9 boards per game.

This will be the 49th meeting between LSU and Georgia. The Bulldogs lead the series, 27-21, with a 15-6 lead in Athens. Georgia has won four of the last five games in the series.

Season and Single Ticket Sales Information

For the 2020-21 season, seating for LSU women’s basketball games will be general admission in the PMAC. Seating has been reconfigured to support physically-distanced seating. Available seats will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats in order maximize attendance opportunities. Fans will be allowed to sit in any seat that is marked as available. Sections 112 and 115 are reserved for player guests.

Single game ticket prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth ages 3-12. To order tickets for any of LSU’s last four women’s basketball home games, go to LSUtix.net.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)