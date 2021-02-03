Women’s Basketball Makes Return Trip to No. 7 Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team will make the return trip to SEC partner foe Texas A&M on Thursday, February 4. Game time against the No. 7 Aggies is set for 8 p.m. CT.

LSU won the first meeting of the season on January 14 in Baton Rouge, 65-61 in overtime. It was the first time since March 25, 2014 that the Tigers had defeated a Top-9 opponent, beating No. 7 West Virginia in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck calling the game. Fans can watch SEC Network through their cable or satellite provider, on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM. Voice of the Lady Tigers Patrick Wright, in his 31st season, will be on the call from the LSU Radio Studio. A links to live stats is available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Preview

LSU is 8-7 on the season and is tied for fourth place at 6-3 in the SEC following Sunday’s thrilling 75-66 overtime victory against Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. Senior Khayla Pointer matched her season-high with 25 points, while redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and tied her career-high with 16 rebounds. Seniors Awa Trasi and Karli Seay each contributed 13 points each.

LSU only had one made three-pointer in the game and it was a big one. Seay banked in the three from the right corner with 14.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 62-62. She was fouled on the play, resulting in a rare four-point play. Seay made the free throw with 12 seconds on the clock to give LSU the lead, 63-62.

Aifuwa picked up on more blocked shot to inch her way closer to second place on the LSU career blocked shots list. She has 174 over three-plus seasons and needs four to tie Julie Gross’ 178 (1978-80). Aifuwa is currently in 16th place on the career rebounds list with 696 and topped the 900-career points milestone in her home state on January 28. She needs 75 points to become LSU’s 35th 1,000-career points scorer. Aifuwa continues to lead LSU with 8.9 rebounds per game and 23 blocked shots this season, and is the second-leading scorer on the team with 11.7 points per game.

Pointer leads LSU with 16.1 points and 4.4 assists per game to go along with a team-high 39 steals. Pointer became the eighth Tiger in school history to dish out 400 career assists last Thursday at Georgia. She currently sits at No. 25 on LSU’s career scoring list with 1,175 points.

Sophomore Tiara Young is providing a key spark off the bench averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and shooting at a team-leading 45.7 percent from the field.

The Opponent – No. 7 Texas A&M

Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 in both the Associated Press poll and the WBCA coaches poll. The Aggies are 16-1 overall and 7-1 in SEC play with the lone loss coming at the hands of the Tigers. Four of five starters average double-figure scoring – N’dea Jones (13.7 points per game), Aaliyah Wilson (13.4 ppg), Ciera Johnson (11.6 ppg) and Kayla Wells (10.4 ppg). Jones averages 10.8 rebounds per game, while Johnson grabs eight per game.

This will be the 31st meeting between LSU and A&M. The Tigers lead the series, 16-14, while the Aggies are 9-4 when games are played in Bryan-College Station. LSU won the first meeting this season, 65-61 in overtime, on January 14.

Season and Single Ticket Sales Information

For the 2020-21 season, seating for LSU women’s basketball games will be general admission in the PMAC. Seating has been reconfigured to support physically-distanced seating. Available seats will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats in order maximize attendance opportunities. Fans will be allowed to sit in any seat that is marked as available. Sections 112 and 115 are reserved for player guests.

Single game ticket prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth ages 3-12. To order tickets for any of LSU’s last three women’s basketball home games, go to LSUtix.net. The next home game is scheduled for Thursday, February 11 against Florida at 6 p.m. CT. It will be LSU’s annual Play4Kay game.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)