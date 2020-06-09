Who will go: LSU baseball’s expectations for modified MLB draft

BATON ROUGE, LA – LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri and his staff kicked off the week discussing the 2020 MLB draft over a zoom conference call.

The MLB draft will be just five rounds this year instead of the usual 40 rounds.

LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn says, “I think it’s one of those things that, that you have a plan of who you think you might lose, whether it’s players off of our current team, or some of the freshman that are coming in and we’ve tried to do our homework in getting a really good feel of who that might be, but we are really not going to know until Wednesday and Thursday are complete.”

