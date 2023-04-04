BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers will be invited to celebrate their NCAA Championship victory at the White House solo.

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden said, “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

The backlash came quickly from LSU team members, officials and other sports fans.

Vanessa Valdivia, the press secretary to the first lady and special assistant to the president, said Tuesday, “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

Angel Reese tweeted that it was “A JOKE” and added three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

Alexis Morris wondered if maybe the team could celebrate at a different place. Reese’s teammate tweeted, “Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?”

Congressman Troy Carter had this to say about the possibility of both teams coming to the White House.