What they’re saying nationally about LSU’s victory over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers reacts after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(KLFY) – (11/10/19) The LSU Tigers remain undefeated after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2011. The Tigers beat Alabama 46- 41.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow attempted 39 passes, and he completed 31 of them, giving him 393 passing yards and 3 touchdowns for the game.

– Orgeron’s tears tell story of finally getting respect – Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports

Tigers take out Tide in Game of the Century II – Associated Press

LSU staves off Alabama in an offensive, streak-busting showcase – Jacob Bogage and Chuck Culpepper, The Washington Post

Joe Burrow strengthens Heisman candidacy as No. 2 LSU hangs on vs. No. 3 Alabama – Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports 

LSU just clinched a College Football Playoff berth with Alabama win – Patrick Schmidt, FanSided

Joe Burrow leads way as No. 2 LSU defeats No. 1 Alabama to take stranglehold on SEC West – George Schroeder, USA Today

